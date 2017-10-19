Diana Ross will receive the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19.

The 73-year-old legend - who found fame in 60s girl group The Supremes before enjoying decades of success as a solo singer - is set to be recognised for her outstanding contribution to the music industry and popular culture, Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Wednesday (18.10.17).

Speaking about the honour, Ross said in a statement: ''I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards. It started with Dick Clark and the Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, 'Music is the soundtrack of our lives.' So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.''

The 'Upside Down' hitmaker has won seven American Music Awards during the course of her career and hosted the show in 1986 and 1987, and presented the first ever Dick Clark Award for Excellence to Taylor Swift in 2014.

Meanwhile, Bruno Mars leads the nominations for the 2017 ceremony, with eight nods, but he will battle it out with Ed Sheeran, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and The Chainsmokers to be crowed the winner of the prestigous Artist of the Year gong.

Ed, 26, has been nominated for Video of The Year, Favourite Song and Favourite Soundtrack for 'Shape Of You', as well as, Favourite Male Artist and Favourite Artist.

And hip hop star Kendrick Lamar is a big contender to bag some prizes on the night as he has the chance to take home Artist of The Year, Favourite Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favourite Album for 'DAMN' and Favourite Song for 'Humble'.

Whilst males dominate the categories, Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga and Rihanna are also in the running to be honoured for an award as they are set to go head-to-head to be crowned Favourite Female Artist.

The 45th AMAs will take place on November 19, and the glitzy event, which will be hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens, will be broadcast live on ABC.