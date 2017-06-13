Diana Ross' son Ross Naess has married his fiancee Kimberly Ryan at a family ceremony.
Diana Ross' son Ross Naess tied the knot with long-time partner Kimberly Ryan on Saturday (10.06.17).
The 'Ain't No Mountain Higher' hitmaker attended and sung at the 29-year-old hunk's ceremony and his younger sibling, Evan Ross, 28, also serenaded the newlyweds.
Sharing a picture from the ceremony on Instagram, Ross - whose wife is pregnant with their second child, who will become a brother or sister to toddler Leif - wrote: ''A perfect moment during a perfect weekend with my mom, my pregnant bride, and my first born son. #camphappinaess (sic)''
Diana's grown-up children, Evan and Tracee Ellis, 44, also took to Instagram to share special moments from the couple's ''bohemian style'' wedding.
Evan - who attended with his wife Ashlee Simpson Ross, with whom he has 22-month-old son Jagger Snow Ross - wrote: ''#MagicalWeddingWeekend Sharing some fav pics from my brother @RossNaess' beautiful wedding to @Kimberly_Ryan so much love! (sic)''
And Diana's eldest girls Chudney, 41, and Rhonda, 45, also attended.
Tracee shared a series of clips from the big day on her Instagram Story of her and her brothers and sisters having dance offs at the post-wedding party.
Tracee added: ''My gorgeous brother @RossNaess, me and my sisters @TheRhondaRoss and @ChudneyLRoss, and me! All the ladies wore white! For more fun pics and me trying to dance like @RealEvanRoss, go to my Instagram Story! (sic)''
It is not the first of her children's weddings Diana has sang at. The 73-year-old star performed at her son Evan's wedding to Ashlee Simpson in 2014 and again the following year when her daughter Chudney married Joshua Faulkner.
