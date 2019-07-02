Diana Ross lost all the footage from her star studded 75th birthday party.

The iconic soul singer was joined by the likes of Stevie Wonder and Sean 'Diddy' Combs when she celebrated the milestone in March, and while the hard drive containing recordings has gone missing, the star is sure everything will work out.

Speaking during a Q&A at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in New Jersey, she said: ''What happened is I lost the drive. I can't find the drive! You know how you film it on a hard drive?

''I didn't find it! But it's not lost, it's gotta be found somewhere, and then you can see it. You'll be able to see it. But it was a lovely night.''

Diana has explained she decided to have a huge celebration for her birthday because she wanted her fans to be able to share in the experience too.

She added: ''I had a birthday party, but I didn't just want to have a party for my close friends without having a party with my fans.

''So I did a show and we didn't start until midnight, and I did a show especially for you guys, really. That's what it was all about.''

The 'Upside Down' hitmaker revealed she dueted with a whole host of famous faces and family members at the party.

She said: ''We invited a lot of my celebrity friends and so they would get up on the stage and sing with me. You should have seen Stevie Wonder! Was he amazing? He was amazing!

''And Puffy [Sean 'Diddy' Combs], and my son, my daughters, everybody performed with me. It was a lovely night.''

Before the big day, Diana also celebrated at the Grammy Awards in February where she was honored with a video package narrated by the evening's host, Alicia Keys, documenting her lengthy career before her nine-year-old grandson, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, took to the stage to pay tribute to his ''amazing grand-mommy''.

She was greeted by loud applause at Los Angeles Staples' Centre when she walked out to sing 'The Best Years of My Life'.

Diana then said: ''Thank you for being here to celebrate my 75th birthday.''