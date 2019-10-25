Diana Ross has announced UK arena shows for 2020 as part of her 'Top Of The World Tour'.

The former Supremes star will embark on a run of dates following her Sunday afternoon Legend's slot at Glastonbury on June 28, 2020.

After playing the Pyramid Stage at the world famous festival in Somerset, south west England, the music legend will head to Leeds on June 30, before playing Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham, and wrapping the UK shows at The O2 in London on July 8.

The 75-year-old singer told fans she is ''feeling great'' and can't wait to hit the road to share her ''joy'' with her audiences.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I am in total appreciation of all. I'm feeling Great, life is so good. My love, my light is steady and constant. I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me.

I am so so so grateful.''

The 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker was the first act to be confirmed for the special 50th anniversary edition of Glastonbury, which takes place at Worthy Farm between June 24, 2020 and June 28, 2020.

Diana wrote on Twitter: ''This is a dream come true. To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. I'm coming to Glastonbury, with love.''

The festival's co-organiser, Emily Eavis, added to her own profile: ''I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year.''

The Motown star hasn't played the UK since her 2007 'I Love You Tour'.

The 'Endless Love' singer follows in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue, who played the Legend's slot on the Pyramid Stage this year, and the likes of Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, Dame Shirley Bassey and Lionel Richie, in landing the special set time reserved for music icons.

Tickets for Diana's 'Top Of The World Tour' go on sale at 9am on November 1.

The tour dates are:

30 June - First Direct Arena, Leeds

July 1 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Jul 3 - Manchester Arena

July 4 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

July 8 - The O2, London