Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers performed together at the Times Square Edition launch party.

The iconic musicians were the surprise guests at the opening of Ian Schrager's latest hotel in New York City on Tuesday night (12.03.19) and gave a performance in the hotel's Paradise Club, singing hits such as 'I Want Your Love', 'Upside Down' 'I'm Coming Out' and 'I Will Survive'.

In 1980 Nile and his band Chic wrote and produced the album 'Diana' for the singer which yielded the hits 'Upside Down' and 'I'm Coming Out'.

Sharing a video of the pair playing 'I'm Coming Out' Nile wrote: ''I got to play two of my biggest songs tonight w @dianaross in my home town. (sic)''

The glitzy event saw the likes of Cara Delevingne, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Suki Waterhouse, Elsa Hosk and Andy Cohen in attendance.

'Le Freak' hitmaker Nile previously teased that he may perform with Diana, 74, at Glastonbury Festival in 2017 - however, despite heavy rumours, the Grammy-award winning singer didn't end up playing at the event.

He previously said: ''I have no advice for her, just go there and have a good time. She's amazing, we were chatting just a few days ago.

''If she does do it then it will be wonderful, it will be one of those great moments - like Dolly Parton or Chic when we played there - and it will be really unique and special.

''If I happened to be in town at the same time then I'd possibly join her on stage. If it did happen then it would be mega!

''She's still great, her shows are phenomenal, I don't know if there are clips of her lately on YouTube, but she's still awesome and everyone that goes to see her tells me nothing but great stuff.''