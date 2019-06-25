Diana Rigg and Terence Stamp have joined 'Last Night in Soho'.

'Game of Thrones' star Rigg, 80, has joined Edgar Wright's forthcoming psychological horror thriller alongside 'Superman' actor Terence, also 80, although details of both characters are being kept tightly under wraps.

The upcoming movie is based on a script the filmmaker has co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and will reportedly star Anya-Taylor Joy and Matt Smith in lead roles while Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao and Synnøve Karlsen have also joined the cast.

Wright - who is best known for his work on the 'Cornetto trilogy' - recently confirmed that the movie has started filming.

The 'Shaun of the Dead' filmmaker has shared a shot of the film's clapperboard which revealed that Chung-hoon Chung will act as cinematographer on the movie.

The acclaimed director, 45, previously revealed that his new project will star a female lead, although specific details about the movie remain a closely-guarded secret.

Wright - who is also working on a sequel to 'Baby Driver' - explained: ''I realised I had never made a film about central London - specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years.

''With 'Hot Fuzz' and 'Shaun of the Dead' you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in.''

Meanwhile, actress Lily James - who has been in a relationship with Smith since 2014 - has heaped praise on Wright in the past, revealing she loved working with him on 'Baby Driver'.

The 30-year-old actress - who starred as Debora, a young waitress and Baby's love interest, in the 2017 movie - said: ''I think it's credit to Edgar Wright - his script is really beautifully written and constructed and he's really clever.

''He's such an amazing storyteller and he does it through images and shots, so he makes us care for Baby and then Debora and then puts them together.''