The Offspring have completed work on their long-awaited tenth album.

The American rock band - made up of Dexter Holland, Greg David Kriesel, Kevin John Wasserman, and Pete Parada - confirmed on Instagram that work on their latest album, their first since 2012's 'Days Go By', is done.

Kevin, also known as Noodles, wrote in an Instagram comment: ''The album is done. Working on getting it to the fans now. Stay tuned!''

The 'Pretty Fly' hitmakers previously revealed that they were contemplating releasing their latest music on two separate albums as there's a wide array of songs on the latest record, some of which are more ''left field'' than the group's usual sound.

He said: ''I think there's a record's worth in there, but we're thinking that maybe the songs are just a little too different. We know there's a song or two on every record that comes out of left field for us, but it's more than just a couple this time.

''Right now, we're entertaining the idea of doing two records - one where we can put all of these, and another of straight-up Offspring songs.''

Although the band are creating new music, the 'Kids Aren't Alright' hitmakers handed over most of their music to New York music rights company Round Hill including their records released through Columbia Records in 2016.

According to Billboard, the earliest albums including, the rocker's biggest-selling albums 1994's 'Smash' and 1992's 'Ignition' will still be owned by Epitaph Records.

Frontman Dexter said at the time: ''We felt that having the right caretaker for our catalogue, both the masters and the publishing, is incredibly important to the future of our career. Round Hill understands that we are continuing to perform and record and that the visibility of our past is critical to our future.''