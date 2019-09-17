Dexter Fletcher wants to work with Julia Roberts and Liam Neeson.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' filmmaker would love to collaborate with the 'Pretty Woman' actress and 'Taken' star in the future, but he insisted he'd ''be lucky'' to team up with a lot of the industry' top talent.

Speaking at Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief Gala 2019 on Saturday (14.09.19), he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I love Julia Roberts, I just don't think I see enough of her in films.

''I would relish the opportunity to get her to do something dangerous and edgy and fantastic, and she has a killer smile so that would be my female choice.

''I'd like to work with Liam Neeson, but there many, many great actors out there, I'd be lucky to work with with any of them.''

The 'Rocketman' director - who attended the event at the British Museum during London Fashion Week with his wife Dalia Idelhauptaite - wouldn't necessarily want to cast either of them in a musical biopic though, as he admitted while there is ''something really lovely'' about the power of music on the big screen, he doesn't have any similar projects in the pipeline at the moment.

He said: ''My long-term plan is to make more interesting films, not necessarily biopics. Films about musicians are doing well, I may do another musical, never say never, but there's no immediate plans to.

''I think there's something really lovely about going into a theatre and have a musical moment where everybody is on the same page and sharing that same moment, a great song is a great song and that always carries people away and that's always a great experience to have in the theatre or the cinema.''

Meanwhile Fletcher, 53, added he would be open to work with streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon rather than purely focusing on big screen cinema releases.

He revealed: ''I'm not opposed to working with anyone, I think if there's an outlet and a desire for people to invest money in creative output then I can't close myself to that possibility.

''I think Amazon and Netflix make incredible work with incredible people and I'd be happy to be counted in that number, I'm not grand about it, at least I hope not.''