Dexter Fletcher is set to direct the upcoming reboot of 'The Saint', which was originally released in 1997 and starred Val Kilmer.
The 54-year-old filmmaker and actor will helm the upcoming reboot of the 1997 action thriller - which is based on the 1920s novel series written by Leslie Charteris - in another flick for Paramount following the success of his Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman'.
Val Kilmer starred in the original 'Saint' movie, which followed Simon Templar - AKA The Saint - who was a Robin Hood-esque criminal and thief for hire.
The 1997 feature did not spawn a franchise, but Paramount is reportedly hoping the reboot will prove more successful.
Seth Grahame-Smith has penned the script for the movie, whilst Lorenzo Di Bonaventura is on hand to produce alongside Brad Krevoy and the late Robert Evans, posthumously.
For Dexter, the directorial role will come after he recently signed on to help Universal's monster movie 'Renfield', which focuses on R.M. Renfield, an inmate at a lunatic asylum who was thought to be suffering from delusions, but is actually a servant of Dracula.
Details of the movie's plot are still under wraps, but it is believed to be taking place in modern day and will not be a period piece.
After the success of 'Rocketman', Dexter also took on filmmaking duties on 'Sherlock Holmes 3', which hits cinemas in 2021.
The star has also been considering making a follow-up to his Sir Elton John tale, which starred Taron Egerton as the iconic singer.
Asked if he'd consider a sequel if Elton asked him to, he said: ''Do you think we should? ''Oh alright then, I will. Absolutely will.''
And he'd be particularly happy if leading man Taron Egerton got on board for a sequel.
He continued when pitched the idea by DigitalSpy: ''You're putting together an incredible package here that I don't know anything about.
''I don't know. These are really leading questions. Yes, fine. Yes.''
