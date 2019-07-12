Dexter Fletcher is set to direct 'Sherlock Holmes 3'.

The 53-year-old filmmaker and actor recently received critical acclaim for his work at the helm of Sir Elton John biopic 'Rocketman', and also took over filmmaking duties on Queen movie 'Bohemian Rhapsody' following the firing of Bryan Singer.

And on the back of his recent success, he's now been hired as the director for the third instalment of the 'Sherlock Holmes' movie franchise, which stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular detective.

Fletcher is taking over the series from Guy Ritchie, who helmed the previous two films, 2009's 'Sherlock Holmes' and 2011's 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'.

According to Variety magazine, Warner Bros. had always planned on making a third film, but found it difficult to get off the ground as Downey Jr.'s hectic schedule as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe made it hard to find time to begin production.

Now his time as Iron Man has drawn to a close, he's back on board as the super sleuth, and will be once again joined by Jude Law as his trusty sidekick and close friend Professor Watson.

Chris Brancato is penning the script, while Downey Jr.'s wife Susan Downey, Joel Silver, Dan Lin and Lionel Wigram are producing.

The movie was originally supposed to open on Christmas Day next year (25.12.20), but it was pushed back almost a full year last March, and will now be released on December 21 2021.

For Fletcher, the directing job comes as he also previously helmed 'Eddie the Eagle', and the 2013 film adaptation of Scottish stage musical 'Sunshine on Leith'. He also earned a BAFTA nomination in 2011 for his directorial debut 'Wild Bill'.