Dexter Fletcher has signed up to direct monster movie 'Renfield', about Dracula's henchman.
Dexter Fletcher has signed up to direct monster movie 'Renfield'.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' director will helm the new film about Dracula's henchman, which is based on an original pitch from 'Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman.
Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's 1897 novel 'Dracula' as a patient in an asylum who believed that drinking blood would bring him immortality. This led to an obsession with Dracula.
Ryan Ridley has written the screenplay, while the movie will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will take a ''comedic, lighthearted approach.... in which Renfield discovers he is in a bad, co-dependent relationship''.
It has been compared Taika Waititi's vampire mockumentary 'What We Do in the Shadows'.
Meanwhile, Dexter recently revealed he has no plans to make any more musical films in the near future.
He said: ''My long-term plan is to make more interesting films, not necessarily biopics. Films about musicians are doing well, I may do another musical, never say never, but there's no immediate plans to.
Fletcher, 53, also added he would be open to work with streaming platforms like Netflix or Amazon rather than purely focusing on big screen cinema releases.
He revealed: ''I'm not opposed to working with anyone, I think if there's an outlet and a desire for people to invest money in creative output then I can't close myself to that possibility.
''I think Amazon and Netflix make incredible work with incredible people and I'd be happy to be counted in that number, I'm not grand about it, at least I hope not.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Even when Michael Edwards was a small boy, he had huge ambition. Whenever the Olympics...
Kermit and friends are set to go international with the help of their unfortunately named...
Kermit and friends return, embarking on an extensive world tour that sees them reach all...
Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Animal and friends are up to their usual tricks as...
Bill, known to his friends as Wild Bill, has just been imprisoned for eight years...
British actor Fletcher makes a terrific directing debut with this sharply told story of a...
For all his life, it has been presumed that when Ash finished his studies he'd...
Johannesburg. The late '70s. Nelson Mandela is still in jail. Cries of "Amandla!" ("Freedom!") still...
A stylish, dynamic thicket of thorny underworld twistsand deceptions, "Layer Cake" stars Daniel Craig ("Roadto...
Already packed solid with all the claustrophobic wartime tension a good submarine thriller needs, "Below"...