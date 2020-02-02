Dexter Fletcher finds his 'Rocketman' BAFTA nominations ''gratifying''.

The 54-year-old actor and filmmaker directed the Sir Elton John biopic which has been nominated for four gongs - including Best British Film - at the awards ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday (02.02.20), and he has said he's so thankful for the recognition of the crew's ''hard work''.

Speaking on the red carpet at the event, he said: ''It's a great night. We're getting recognised, four nominations. It's extremely exciting, it's been a long road, we came out a long time ago and to still be in the conversation around it is really good. I know how much hard work everybody put into this film, I know better than anybody. It's gratifying that the nomination is for Best British Film, because that is representative of everybody who played their part.''

Dexter was previously nominated for Best British Debut seven years ago in 2013, and although he believes he's had a ''meteoric'' rise as a director, he says his three decade career as an actor helped ''lay the foundations''.

He added: ''It's a really exciting. There's no such thing as an overnight success of course, I did ... I was around for quite a while before that. Admittedly not as a film director, but I like to think those 30 years I spent as an actor helped lay the foundation for that. But I understand what you mean, and it is meteoric in that respect, it is really fast. I've been lucky with the projects I've chosen and the actors I've worked with.''

Meanwhile, Dexter won't be tackling another musical movie, after taking on 'Rocketman' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Asked what musical legend he'd like to make a movie out of next, he said: ''I get asked that more and more often. I don't have an answer to it. I don't know. I think I've got to move away from the musicals and the biopics. 'Eddie the Eagle' is a biopic, and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is a biopic, and 'Rocketman' is a fantasy musical. So no, I have no answer for you I'm afraid.''