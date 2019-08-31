Dexter Fletcher has revealed that Guy Ritchie has given him his blessing to take over the big screen 'Sherlock Holmes' franchise from him.
Dexter Fletcher has been given Guy Ritchie's blessing to direct 'Sherlock Holmes 3'.
The 53-year-old filmmaker has been hired by Warner Bros. to helm the next instalment in the detective franchise - which is based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's world famous - following Guy's 2009 movie 'Sherlock Holmes' and 2011's 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows'.
Dexter has now revealed he has spoken to Guy bout taking over the reins and getting to shape the new story for Robert Downey Jr's Sherlock and Jude Law's Dr. John Watson and the 50-year-old filmmaker has given him his full backing.
When asked if he'd discussed the project with his predecessor, Dexter said: ''Yeah I have, he's very generous about it. He's like, 'You're gonna have a great time, go and have a great time. It'll be exciting.'
''Robert's fantastic, Jude's amazing, it's an incredible cast there and a great opportunity and he's not around to do it. He's off doing what he's doing. It feels good to be a part of that. Guy and I go way back and he's very generous and sort of think he finds it rather fun that it's me.''
Dexter starred in Guy's 1998 debut feature film, the crime caper 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' which launched his career as a director.
The 'Rocketman' director insists he won't ''ignore'' the style of Guy's Sherlock previous films but it is ''inevitable'' that there will be differences because they are different creatives.
Dexter said: ''I think it's inevitable isn't it? We're different filmmakers. I'm not gonna kind of ignore what he did so brilliantly before, I mean they'll be an element of that but I'll also bring my own voice to it as well and it will be something sort of different. That's the idea of bringing in somebody new and that thing happens.''
'Sherlock Holmes' is scheduled for release in December 2021.
