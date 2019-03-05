Dev Patel is set to star in 'Green Knight'.

The 28-year-old actor will star as Sir Gawain in the upcoming retelling of 14th century Arthurian poem 'Sir Gawain and the Green Knight' from David Lowery and independent entertainment company A24.

The story follows Sir Gawain - a knight of King Arthur's Round Table - who accepts the challenge of killing and beheading Green Knight Bertilak de Hautdesert as part of a test of his loyalty to the king.

Lowery - who will also helm the project - previously worked with A24 on 2017's 'A Ghost Story' and production on 'Green Knight' is due to start next month.

A24 is financing with Ley Line and Bron Creative while Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, and James M. Johnston will produce through their Sailor Bear production shingle.

Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page are producing on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment. Bron's Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media's Jason Cloth are executive producing.

There have been various retellings of the medieval story beginning with the 1973 film 'Gawain and the Green Knight' and Sir Sean Connery's 1984 film 'Sword of the Valiant'.

Dev will next be seen in new thriller 'Hotel Mumbai' which opens in cinemas next month and the 'Lion' star recently wrapped up shooting on his 2019 film 'The Personal History of David Copperfield', in which he stars as the title character.

Last year, the 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor made his directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'.