Dev Patel is set to star in the lead role of an upcoming adaptation of CHARLES DICKENS' 'David Copperfield'.
Dev Patel is set to star in the lead role of an upcoming adaptation of CHARLES DICKENS' 'David Copperfield'.
The 27-year-old actor will play the titular character in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield', an upcoming movie based on the semi-autobiographical novel by the famous writer.
Dev joins as the first cast member attached to the production, which has Emmy-winning 'Veep' creator Armando Iannucci in the director's seat, working from a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Blackwell.
According to Deadline, 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' is said to be ''a fresh take'' on Dickens' eighth novel, and will follow Copperfield as he navigates a chaotic world to find his elusive place within it. From his unhappy childhood to the discovery of his gift as a storyteller and writer, all the while on a journey full of life, colour and humanity.
Kevin Loader and Iannucci will produce the feature, which comes as the director's third movie after the Oscar-nominated 'In the Loop' - which was a spin-off from his successful British political comedy 'The Thick of It' - and 'Death of Stalin'.
For 'Lion' star Dev, the role comes as he is currently working on Sony drama 'The Wedding Guest', and recently premiered his directorial debut, a short film entitled 'Home Shopper', at Sundance Film Festival.
Dev has become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood in recent years, featuring in a string of hit movies.
But the British star previously claimed he'd simply been fortunate to have worked with some of the industry's best directors.
Of his career success, Dev explained: ''I've just been really lucky to be surrounded by some amazing filmmakers, Danny Boyle ['Slumdog Millionaire'], Aaron Sorkin ['Newsroom'], John Madden did 'Shakespeare in Love', Jon Blomkamp ['Chappie'], all these guys and they're incredible.''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Srinivasa Ramanujan Iyengar was a mathematical prodigy as a child, his knowledge and understanding of...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Colourful and engaging, this lively comedy-drama gives a handful of mature actors terrific roles to...
Muriel, Evelyn and Jean are just a few of a group of British retirees who...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...
Watch the trailer for Slumdog Millionaire.Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is a huge show...
Slumdog Millionaire, which is based on the novel Q&A by Indian diplomat/novelist Vikas Swarup, could...