Dev Patel will make his directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor is set to take charge of the upcoming revenge thriller - in which he will also star as released prisoner the Kid - as he steps behind the camera for the first time.

As reported by Variety, the movie - which is being presented to potential buyers at the American Film Market this year - will focus on the Kid as he emerges from prison and has to deal with a world marred by ''corporate greed and eroding spiritual values''.

Although plot details are scarce to far, a press release revealed the film will be set in modern-day India, but will also deal with mythology.

As well as writing and acting in the movie, Patel has also co-wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

Production is set to start in Mumbai in spring 2019, and the movie's action sequences will be designed and choreographed by 87Eleven following work on the likes of 'Atomic Blonde' and 'John Wick'.

Patel will produce alongside Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni and Basil Iwanyk, and the latter said the project is a ''vibrant, thrilling and above all entertaining story''.

And the actor - who won a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for 'Lion' in 2016 - is certainly keeping busy with some big upcoming roles.

Having recently appeared as Arjun in 'Hotel Mumbai' and Jay in 'The Wedding Guest' this year, in 2019 he will take on the title role as the lead in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.