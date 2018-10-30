'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Dev Patel will make his directorial debut with upcoming revenge thriller 'Monkey Man';
Dev Patel will make his directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'.
The 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor is set to take charge of the upcoming revenge thriller - in which he will also star as released prisoner the Kid - as he steps behind the camera for the first time.
As reported by Variety, the movie - which is being presented to potential buyers at the American Film Market this year - will focus on the Kid as he emerges from prison and has to deal with a world marred by ''corporate greed and eroding spiritual values''.
Although plot details are scarce to far, a press release revealed the film will be set in modern-day India, but will also deal with mythology.
As well as writing and acting in the movie, Patel has also co-wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.
Production is set to start in Mumbai in spring 2019, and the movie's action sequences will be designed and choreographed by 87Eleven following work on the likes of 'Atomic Blonde' and 'John Wick'.
Patel will produce alongside Joe Thomas, Samarth Sahni and Basil Iwanyk, and the latter said the project is a ''vibrant, thrilling and above all entertaining story''.
And the actor - who won a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor for 'Lion' in 2016 - is certainly keeping busy with some big upcoming roles.
Having recently appeared as Arjun in 'Hotel Mumbai' and Jay in 'The Wedding Guest' this year, in 2019 he will take on the title role as the lead in 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'.
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
The quality of the back-catalogue of the once-upon-a-time Czar, John Grant, is building to be the one of the most impressive set of albums released...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Srinivasa Ramanujan Iyengar was a mathematical prodigy as a child, his knowledge and understanding of...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Colourful and engaging, this lively comedy-drama gives a handful of mature actors terrific roles to...
Muriel, Evelyn and Jean are just a few of a group of British retirees who...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...
Watch the trailer for Slumdog Millionaire.Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is a huge show...
Slumdog Millionaire, which is based on the novel Q&A by Indian diplomat/novelist Vikas Swarup, could...