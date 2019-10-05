'Personal History of David Copperfield' actor Dev Patel feels ''awkward'' when he's called a star.
Dev Patel feels ''awkward'' when he's called a star.
The 'Personal History of David Copperfield' actor admits he finds it difficult being known as a celebrity.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I feel awkward when people call me a star.''
And the 29-year-old actor says it was a ''massive honour'' to take the titular role in the movie.
He said: ''It's amazing. It was massive honour. Captain Ianncui led with so much humour and grace. To have the opportunity to step into Victorian England and wear that costume was a real honour.''
Meanwhile, Dev previously admitted he found his heartthrob status ''very overwhelming'' because he was an ''awkward outsider'' growing up and never had a girlfriend when he was in school.
He said: ''It's very overwhelming and strange because I've always been the dude that never got a girlfriend in school. I was kind of the awkward outsider. So not that it's changed much but I'm still the same. I feel the same ... Isn't that insane! I feel so overwhelmingly grateful. I don't know why I'm the recipient of so much luck and love. But it's beautiful. It's amazing. I'm just grateful.''
And Dev says a lot has changed since his breakout role in 'Slumdog Millionaire' nearly ten years ago and quipped he would like to ''go back to that place of innocence''.
He said: ''I was beautifully unaware of everything back then and now I've come through it a couple times. It's more complex. It's more emotions in my head. I actually would like to go back to that place of innocence.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Srinivasa Ramanujan Iyengar was a mathematical prodigy as a child, his knowledge and understanding of...
This is a terrific small film about artificial intelligence wrapped within a much bigger, less...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Mankind has the potential to build wondrous things, yet it also truly fears what it...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Colourful and engaging, this lively comedy-drama gives a handful of mature actors terrific roles to...
Muriel, Evelyn and Jean are just a few of a group of British retirees who...
Watch the trailer for The Last AirbenderAir, Water, Earth and Fire the four elements that...
Watch the trailer for Slumdog Millionaire.Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is a huge show...
Slumdog Millionaire, which is based on the novel Q&A by Indian diplomat/novelist Vikas Swarup, could...