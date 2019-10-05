Dev Patel feels ''awkward'' when he's called a star.

The 'Personal History of David Copperfield' actor admits he finds it difficult being known as a celebrity.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I feel awkward when people call me a star.''

And the 29-year-old actor says it was a ''massive honour'' to take the titular role in the movie.

He said: ''It's amazing. It was massive honour. Captain Ianncui led with so much humour and grace. To have the opportunity to step into Victorian England and wear that costume was a real honour.''

Meanwhile, Dev previously admitted he found his heartthrob status ''very overwhelming'' because he was an ''awkward outsider'' growing up and never had a girlfriend when he was in school.

He said: ''It's very overwhelming and strange because I've always been the dude that never got a girlfriend in school. I was kind of the awkward outsider. So not that it's changed much but I'm still the same. I feel the same ... Isn't that insane! I feel so overwhelmingly grateful. I don't know why I'm the recipient of so much luck and love. But it's beautiful. It's amazing. I'm just grateful.''

And Dev says a lot has changed since his breakout role in 'Slumdog Millionaire' nearly ten years ago and quipped he would like to ''go back to that place of innocence''.

He said: ''I was beautifully unaware of everything back then and now I've come through it a couple times. It's more complex. It's more emotions in my head. I actually would like to go back to that place of innocence.''