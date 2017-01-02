The singer was expecting a little girl - a sibling for three-year-old daughter Lyric - but she was hospitalised in critical condition in July (16) after experiencing pregnancy complications, and she subsequently lost the baby.

Following her heartbreaking loss, LaTavia thanked fans for their support and "promised to share the full details at a later date."

And now in an interview with People magazine, she credits the tragedy for helping her move forward in life.

"I have two daughters," she says. "Even in the death of my second daughter, her spirit has guided me to stay true to who I am, to be a lot more ambitious, to take more risks. Her spirit has definitely given me a different meaning on what it is to have life."

She also insists becoming a parent made her take a positive turn in her life after battling addiction and depression following her departure from Destiny's Child.

"Being a mother has taught me so much," she adds. "Having my daughter is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. She changed me for the better, in my outlook on life."

The 35-year-old will also open up about her struggles and triumphs in her memoir I Am LaTavia, which is slated for release later this year (17).

"I'm thankful to write my book, to have a voice, to go out into the community with that and be a philanthropist, to follow my dreams that I've had since I was 15 years old," she continues. "I'm just living life."

And she promises to be forthcoming in the book.

"I started (writing it), and then I had writers' block for, like, four years," she adds. "Just in the last year and a half, I was able to finally go ahead and finish. It was hard, but it was very therapeutic, so it did me some good."