Former Destiny's Child member LaTavia Roberson says a reunion of all four members is down to ''timing''.

The 36-year-old singer was full of praise of Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland reuniting with Beyonce during her Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday (14.04.18), and hinted that the original members could do something together in the future.

LaTavia was a member of the group alongside LeToya Luckett, Beyonce and Kelly, before Michelle joined in 2000.

After witnessing the trio sing together for the first time in three years, LaTavia wrote on Instagram: ''It's OK to love DC3 DC4 DC5 those ladies last night went out there and gave themselves to the ppl and that's what it's about the fans the love the music (sic)''

And she captioned the post: ''I know the fans want a DC5 reunion but it's all in timing I support every last one of those ladies that performed last night I saw Lil sis Solange giving that H-Town style so let's just enjoy 2018 Thank you for the love and support #TeamLovers (sic)''

LaTavia quit the 'Say My Name' group in 2000 with LeToya and the pair formed Anjel, however, they failed to get off the ground.

LeToya went onto forge a solo career with her 2006 self-titled debut LP topping the Billboard 200 albums chart, and later become an actress, before dropping her third studio album, 'Back 2 Life', last year.

Kelly and Michelle came out towards the end of their former bandmate's Coachella set, delighting the crowd with three of their biggest hits, 'Lose My Breath', 'Say My Name', and 'Soldier'.

Beyonce said: ''My sisters! Please give it up for Kelly and Michelle. I love y'all.''

LaTavia previously said she is open to a reunion with her ex-bandmates and is willing to put their feuding behind them.

Speaking in 2017, she said: ''A reunion? I'd love to. The feuding which came after the split was hard, but I became a fan of the new line-up after a while and have developed a sisterhood with Michelle Williams. I guess the hard part about a reunion would be logistics. Most of us our mothers now and are raising families so that has to be taken into consideration. I think the right things will happen at the right time. That's what writing [my] book has taught me...when it's meant to be it will be.''