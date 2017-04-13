Destiny's Child would ''surprise'' fans with a reunion.

The 'Independent Women' hitmakers went their separate ways in 2006 and though Kelly Rowland insists she, Beyonce - who is currently expecting twins with her husband Jay Z - and Michelle Williams are not planning to get back together, if they ever did, they wouldn't make any announcements ahead of time.

Asked if they are planning anything to mark 20 years since the group - which originally included LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett alongside her and Beyonce - Kelly explained they were all too busy, and said: ''One is going to have some babies. And I'm going to put out a record, and Michelle is working on some secret stuff right now, so I'll be just be quiet on that.

''There's some beautiful things happening with us individually. So, we haven't talked about it but when we do, we would definitely want to surprise people, which we've all said before. But nothing's cooking.''

The 36-year-old singer - who has son Titan, two, with husband Tim Witherspoon - can't believe two decades have passed since the group formed.

She told The Huffington Post during a Build Series interview: ''It's mind-blowing to me. I can't believe that ... It's been an awesome 20 years.

''I really can't complain. And to still be able to be here talking in front of you, having you all here, and people wanting to be engaged with me? That's a blessing.''

Kelly hasn't released a solo album since 2013's 'Talk a Good Game' but she has been working hard on a new record and has promised her fans it will be worth the wait.

She said: ''All of my fans have been so supportive but now they're like, 'We've hit a ceiling.'

''I have the guts to really put out the record. I'm unapologetic with this record. It's everything that I want it to be. It feels like life. It feels like a score.

''For me it's been the most bold I've ever been. And I want it to be a good example for my son.''