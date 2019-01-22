Dermot Mulroney is set to star in '2 Men and a Pig', a new buddy comedy movie directed by Ted Collins.
The 55-year-old actor has landed the lead role in the upcoming buddy comedy movie, which is set to be directed by Ted Collins, and will also feature Neal McDonough, James M. Connor and Dina Nina Martinez as part of the ensemble cast.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the indie movie - which is in production by Gritty Films Productions - follows the story of two brothers and a ceramic pig named Charlie on one final road trip, where they become criminals on the run from the law and their past.
Dermot will star as Rick, one of the brothers, whilst 'Parks & Recreation' star Jim Connor will play his sibling Michael.
Neal McDonough will play Texas Ranger Walkyre Alabama, while also executive producing, and comedian Dina Nina Martinez has been cast as a character named Rosalita.
Ted Collins will direct the feature from a script developed by James R.W. Cornetet, and will also share a producer credit with Raz Cunningham.
For Dermot, the role comes after he recently joined the Amazon series 'Homecoming' as a recurring guest star.
His most recent movie credits include Max Martini's 'Will Gardner', Nathan Frankowski's 'The Chickasaw Rancher' and Scott Speer's 'I Still See You', while his previous credits also include 'Dirty Grandpa', 'Jobs' and 'Zodiac'.
Dermot previously starred in 'My Best Friend's Wedding' with Julia Roberts, and said he would be keen to star in a sequel to the 1997 movie.
He said: ''I don't know what it will take. If all it took was for everyone to ask us and wish it to be, then it would be done. So thank everyone for their ongoing wishing and hoping, right? But I don't know where [those characters] would be. Divorce is in the mix, same-sex marriages, anything could happen, right?
''They're great beloved characters. It's so rewarding for me that people continue to imagine that story, maybe going a different way. It just shows what a great classic that movie really always has been.''
