'Murder on the Orient Express' actor Derek Jacobi was worried his co-star Johnny Depp would be a ''big diva'', but he was delighted with the experience of working with him.
Derek Jacobi was worried Johnny Depp would be a ''big diva''.
The 80-year-old actor had a ''lovely'' time shooting 'Murder on the Orient Express' with frequent collaborator Sir Kenneth Branagh, and he admitted although he was initially ''wary'' of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, he was glad to discover his fears were unfounded.
He told Total Film: ''It was lovely. We played games and we laughed. It was just lovely, lovely. I was a bit wary of Johnny at first. I was playing Johnny Depp's butler and I didn't know thow that would go - big star, big diva. But he was lovely.
''In the tiny bit I had with him, he had to shout at me and he said to Ken, 'I can't shout at Derek Jack-o-bee.' I fell in love with him immediately.''
Despite his years of success, the 'I, Claudius' actor insists he has simply been ''lucky'' and has never had much say when it comes to the roles he's tackled over the years.
He said: ''I've never chosen my roles, they've chosen me! You go where the work is. Most actors are jobbing actors.
''The phone rings, it's your agent, they want you to do this part, they'll send you the script... if you hate it, don't do it.
''Most actors are not in the world of turning work down. I've been a very lucky actor in my career.''
And Jacobi is particularly grateful for his early years working in the theatre.
He gushed: ''As a young actor in the theatre, I worked with the bests - the Oliviers, the Gielguds, the Schofields, the Guinnesses, the Albert Finneys, the Maggie Smiths. And I was in my twenties when all that happened. It was a wonderful learning experience.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
The latest adaptation of Agatha Christie's 83-year-old classic whodunit, this lavish, star-studded film is old-style...
It's the 1930s and a group of strangers from different walks of life board a...
The story of Romeo and Juliet is one of unconditional love that shows how far...
Cinderella is an uncommonly kind young woman, overcome with the loss of her dear father....
Following her mother's death, Cinderella was faced with a lonely existence while her beloved father...
Based on a notorious true story, this film takes a muted approach that matches the...
When young Effie Grey (Dakota Fanning) is married to John Ruskin (Greg Wise), a man...
While the tone is all wrong, this fantastical version of a momentous year in the...
Everyone is familiar with the classic fairy tale of Cinderella. Cinderella lives a mundane life...
Grace Kelly is one of the most famous and most beloved Hollywood actresses in the...
Based on Colin Clark's memoirs, this film sometimes feels a bit too warm and nostalgic...
Colin Clark is an aspiring film maker and his first job upon leaving university is...
Edward de Vere is the illegitimate child of Queen Elizabeth I, as well as the...