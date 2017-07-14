Derek Hough has thanked his sister Julianne Hough's husband for helping her to reach the ''best version'' of herself.

The 32-year-old dancer was a delighted observer as the 'Rock of Ages' star, 28, tied the knot to Brooks Laich, 34, last weekend, and he has heaped praise on the NHL player for improving his little sister's life.

He said: ''[Laich] is just a great guy. I said to him, 'I've known Julianne my entire life. I've seen every phase she's gone through.'

''I've seen all the different versions of herself trying to figure out who she is and by far this is the best version of her and it's because of him. He's definitely brought it of her. I'm so happy for them.''

Derek was a groomsman at the couple's wedding ceremony at Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and insists his sibling's big day couldn't have gone any better.

He said: ''I could write a novel about that week. Every moment of every day was planned to perfection. It was effortless. I was transported to another time.

''They were very relaxed and didn't seem nervous at all. As they pulled up to the ceremony site, Julianne waved to all the guests. She was very confident and excited.''

Derek, who is dating fellow dancer Hayley Erbert, joked he will have to elope to Las Vegas if he ties the knot one day because he won't be able to match Julianne's ''incredible'' nuptials.

Speaking to E!, he quipped: ''I'm just gonna elope in Vegas because I'm never going to be able to compete with this amazing wedding.

''Julianne's definitely planning [my wedding,] because it was incredible.''