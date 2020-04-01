Derek Hough says being in quarantine with his girlfriend Hayley Erbert has brought them ''closer'' together.

The 'World of Dance' judge and the 25-year-old dancer have been dating since 2015, and he admitted having to spend an increased amount of time together in their home, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, has given them the chance to enjoy ''quality'' time as a couple.

The 34-year-old hunk told Us Weekly magazine: ''[This] definitely brought us closer and it's a beautiful thing.

''I'm like, 'Babe, ask and you shall receive'. We got a lot of quality time, so it's been great. It's been really good.''

Derek quipped that the pair have been going to Club Living Room and Chateau Kitchen for their date nights.

He said: ''We have been having date nights, which has been nice.

''We're getting ready, we're going to go out to Club Living Room.

''We're going to Chateau Kitchen and, yeah, we've been cooking together, which has been really, really nice and it's been good.''

He then joked that they ''got dressed up'' for an escape night.

Despite the pair enjoying being in each other's company for longer periods, Derek - who was a dancer on 'Dancing with the Stars' before joining 'World of Dance' on the panel in 2017 - doubts they will be making babies during quarantine.

Asked whether they plan to have kids soon, he replied: ''Who knows? Probably not.''

In 2018, the Latin and ballroom dancer insisted he was in no rush to get down on one knee and ask Hayley to marry him, as he was focused on ''the next stage'' in his life - which was building them a home.

When asked if he was feeling pressure to tie the knot, he said: ''You know, it's funny. Nobody ever asks me this. Do I feel pressured getting married?

''No, you know what, I don't, actually.

''I'm building a house right now.

''I feel like I've been building it for 25 years now.

''It's taken a long time, so for me, I'm looking at things in stages, and for me, that's going to be the next stage.''

However, the Emmy Award-winning choreographer hasn't ruled out the idea completely.

He added: ''So, I can get settled, physically grounded, physically settled. ''And then who knows where life takes us.''

He also praised his partner as ''really grounded'' and gushed about how she has a ''good heart and beautiful soul''.

Derek added: ''She's really grounded. She's really, really grounded - just really down to earth, and just [has] a good heart and a beautiful soul.''