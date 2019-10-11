A prequel to 'Training Day' is in the works at Warner Bros.

According to website Collider, the movie will be set in 1992 amidst the backdrop of the Rodney King verdict and the ensuing Los Angeles riots which were sparked by when the four LAPD officers were not found guilty of using excessive force when they beat the African-American man during his arrest for fleeing and evading on California State Route 210.

The new film will feature a younger Alonzo Harris, who was played by Denzel Washington in the original.

Denzel was an Oscar for his role as the corrupt detective in the 2001 film, which also starred Ethan Hawke and Eva Mendes.

The only person confirmed to be involved in the prequel so far is writer Nick Yarborough who worked on 'A Letter from Rosemary Kennedy'.

There is no word on the involvement of director Antoine Fuqua or whether Denzel or Ethan will be involved in some capacity.

It has been suggested that Denzel's son John David Washington could play the young Alonzo.

The 35-year-old actor is currently shooting the lead role in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet', which is also being made by Warner Bros.

'Training Day' was adapted for television in 2017, but only lasted one series.

Denzel will play another cop in upcoming thriller 'Little Things'.

The 64-year-old Hollywood legend's next movie will see him portray overburdened Kern County Deputy Sheriff Deke who must join forces with LA County Sheriff's Department detective Baxter (Rami Malek) to put a serial killer behind bars and the movie has the title because Washington's alter ego is into digging out the ''little things'' in his cases.