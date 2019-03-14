Denzel Washington is set to star in the cop movie 'Little Things' as burnt-out cop Deke.
Denzel Washington is set to star in cop thriller 'Little Things'.
The 64-year-old Hollywood legend's next movie will see him portray overburdened Kern County deputy sheriff Deke in the forthcoming flick, which is being written by John Lee Hancock - who will likely jump on to direct if his deal with Warner Bros. works out.
The plot sees Deke join forces with LA County Sheriff's Department detective, Baxter, to get a serial killer behind bars and the movie has the title because Washington's alter-ego is into digging out the ''little things'' in his cases.
Washington has made a name for himself in the cops and robbers genre, and won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role as narcotics officer Alonzo Harris alongside Ethan Hawke (Jake Hoyt) in 2001's 'Training Day'.
He has clearly been impressed by the script, as Variety reports that he pushed back filming 'Journal Of Jordan', which he is helming and is reportedly set to feature Michael B. Jordan.
The latter movie has Oscar-nominated screenwriter Virgil Williams in charge of the script, which is based on the true story of Dana Canedy, the Pulitzer Prize winning journalist, and how she fell in love with Sergeant Charles Monroe King.
The story is informed by King's journals, which he had penned for the couple's newborn son, Jordan. King had wrote these whilst he was deployed overseas and whilst he sadly died whilst on active duty in Iraq in 2006, his messages of hope continue to live on through his letters.
Jordan will help to produce the film under his Outlier Society banner whilst Washington will also produce, alongside Escape Artist's Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch.
