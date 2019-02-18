Denzel Washington credits his hairstylist Larry Cherry for ''never taking credit'' for his signature look at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

The 64-year-old actor paid tribute to his longtime hairstylist, who he first worked with on the 1992 biopic 'Malcolm X', for his ''professional'' skills at the annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night (18.02.19).

Speaking on stage, the actor described Cherry as a ''consummate professional'' who ''never takes credit''.

The A-List hairstylist has worked with filmmaker Spike Lee since his 1986 flick 'She's Gotta Have It', and after Washington appeared in Lee's Malcolm X biopic, he and Cherry became friends and have since worked together on a number of big projects.

Cherry has collaborated with Washington throughout his prestigious film career, creating looks for the films 'Courage Under Fire', 'The Siege', 'Training Day', 'John Q', 'Man On Fire' and 'Equalizer 2' to name a few.

John David Washington - whose actual dad is Hollywood icon Denzel Washington - has previously admitted that he feels like one of Spike Lee's children.

The 34-year-old actor has heaped praise on the acclaimed director after working with Spike on his new biographical drama 'BlacKkKlansman'.

Asked what Spike has meant to him through his own life, John explained: ''He's given men and women of colour a platform.

''We're not just in this industry. Both in front and behind the cameras. So many people - DPs, writers, and the assistants that go on to be directors and writers - come from the School of Spike Lee. He's almost set up an Institution of Spike Lee. We're all like his children. He's just so encouraging about that and he's so supportive.

''So, I just feel like I'm a part of this huge family, and a part of history. I'm connected to a Wesley Snipes and I'm connected to Giancarlo Esposito because of the history of films that we've all been a part of with Spike Lee.''