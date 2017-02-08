Denzel Washington's destiny was laid out for him in a prophecy when he was a college drop-out.
A respected elderly woman from his mother's church visited her beauty salon one afternoon as young Denzel was trying to piece his life together - and she couldn't take her eyes off the teenager.
"I could see her in the mirror behind me and every time I looked in the mirror she was looking right at me," he tells Access Hollywood. "It was March 27th, 1975 and I started acting four months later and she said, 'You know young man, you are gonna travel the world and speak or preach to millions of people'.
"She said that and then she wrote 'Prophecy' - she couldn't even spell it well - and then my mother wrote, 'Preacher', and then I wrote my name. It was on a blue envelope; I still have it.
"When she left, I said to my mother, 'Who was that lady?' and she said, 'She's one of the oldest church members in town and she's known to have the gift of prophecy...'"
Denzel admits that encounter made him appreciate his journey as an actor as he started out.
"This was supposed to be my life," he adds. "She actually called it. It's nothing I did... I knew I had a purpose, so when things started happening, I had to understand that this was supposed to happen. I'm not here to tell you I did all the right things..."
The Oscar winner is now up for another Academy Award after landing a Best Actor nod for Fences, a film he also directed.
Troy Moxson works hard as a garbage collector to support his family. He has two...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Marcus Stigman and Bobby Trench have, for the last year, been working together as part...
With another deeply committed performance, Washington brings badly needed complexity to what is otherwise a...
When airplane pilot Whit makes an extraordinary landing following an engine failure which saves the...
With a cool Cape Town setting and constant sweaty, kinetic violence, this entire film plays...
Although it feels like a parallel story taking place at the same time as The...