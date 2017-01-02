Denzel Washington is trying to be more ''efficient and effective'' since he turned 60.

The 'Magnificent Seven' star is grateful to be still reading and learning scripts as he believes it is good for the mind as it helps him exercise his brain.

He told The Sunday Times: ''When I turned 60, it was, like, this ain't no dress rehearsal. Life has four quarters, and I'm in my fourth quarter. In a game, like in basketball, if there's overtime - and I figure everything after 80 is overtime - well, the only way you can get overtime, you got to be at least tied. So if you're winning, you're winning, but if you're losing, there's no way round it.

''So I'm preparing for 80 now. I'm more aware of what I put in my body and trying to be the most efficient and effective I can be. How can I get better? Not, what more things can I acquire, or awards? How can I get better and then how can I apply that to my life and work and family? The good thing about our job is, you have to practise remembering - it's good for the mind. It's a muscle, and you have to keep working that muscle.''

The 62-year-old actor's comments come soon after Denzel - who has John, 32, Katia, 29, Olivia, 25, and Malcolm, 25, with his wife Pauletta Washington - admitted he thinks fame is ''overrated''.

He shared: ''My father worked 50 years for the water department, he was also a minister and he worked three jobs all the time. He made it, he was successful. Celebrity is really overrated - we don't want anything to do with celebrity. I am an actor.''