Denzel Washington has teamed up with Boys + Girls Clubs of America to raise money for the organisation.
Denzel Washington is raising money for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
The 63-year-old actor has teamed up with the organisation, which he used to be a part of as a child, to auction off a trip to the premiere of 'The Equalizer 2' in Los Angeles, California, in exchange for cash donations for the after school club.
Speaking to PEOPLE.com, he said: ''The Boys & Girls Club helped make me the man that I am today. The staff at the Mt. Vernon Boys & Girls Club invested their time in developing me and that is why I have been the National spokesperson for Boys & Girls Clubs of America for more than 20 years.''
The winner will be flown to Los Angeles, put up in a ''swanky hotel'' for two nights and receive two tickets to the premiere and after party where they can meet Denzel.
This isn't the first time Denzel has tried to raise awareness of the organisation - which provides children with after school activities - as he recently penned a personal essay about his time in the club as a young boy.
He wrote: ''I grew up in Mount Vernon, N.Y., about 30 miles from where Carlos grew up, across the Hudson, just north of the Bronx. Too many of my childhood friends had little structure or guidance. Some had run-ins with the law and ended up in prison. That could have been me. But, like Carlos, I was lucky.
''My father was a Pentecostal preacher who taught me the importance of faith. My mother was a beautician who sacrificed to get me the best education possible. But I also had a local Boys & Girls Club with mentors who cared and gave me the confidence I needed to set higher goals than I might have.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
After winning Tony Awards on Broadway, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis reteam for a film...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Marcus Stigman and Bobby Trench have, for the last year, been working together as part...
With another deeply committed performance, Washington brings badly needed complexity to what is otherwise a...
When airplane pilot Whit makes an extraordinary landing following an engine failure which saves the...
With a cool Cape Town setting and constant sweaty, kinetic violence, this entire film plays...
Matt Weston is a young CIA agent who, for the past year, has been bored...