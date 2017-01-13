The Fences director and star will accept the honour, presented to him in recognition of his career achievements, on 24 February (17) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

"Denzel continues to excel as a major creative force in filmmaking while also recognising the key role that publicity and promotion play in the success of filmmaking," awards committee chairman Henri Bollinger says. "His understanding of what it takes to attract movie audiences supports his exceptional talents as an actor and filmmaker."