The former sportsman, 55, was slapped with four charges, including causing a hit-and-run accident with property damage, in November (16) for allegedly driving his Range Rover in the wrong direction on the freeway in Santa Ana, California in July (16).

His actions caused the driver of a sedan to swerve into a central divider to avoid a head-on collision and, after the driver called emergency services, Rodman reportedly got back into his car and fled the scene without exchanging information.

On Monday (06Feb17), Rodman pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges of driving a motor vehicle across a dividing section, providing false information to an officer and driving without a valid license, as a part of a plea deal. In exchange, Orange County prosecutors dropped the more serious hit-and-run charge.

He was sentenced to three years' probation, 30 hours of community service and was ordered to pay victim restitution.

Rodman, who could have been jailed for up to two years if the case had gone to trial, claimed in August (16) that the story was false, telling the Associated Press, “Nothing happened, there was no wreck, there was no injuries, there was nothing, so I guess it’s going on hearsay."