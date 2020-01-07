Dennis Quaid wants to pay more child support to his 12-year-old twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, whom he has with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.
The 65-year-old actor currently pays his ex-wife Kimberly Buffington $13,750 each month to help support their 12-year-old twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace, but after a lucrative 2019, he has filed paperwork to request an increase in his payments.
According to TMZ, Dennis and Kimberly's child support agreement includes a kicker should the 'A Dog's Journey' star earn more than $1.3 million per year, and in 2019, he earned more than $6 million.
The agreement - which was made when the couple divorced in 2018 after 14 years of marriage - also included a clause calling for Dennis to pay a percentage based on his current earnings on top of the base amount, and the star now wants to adjust that percentage.
Documents filed this week state he wants to determine what that amount is, and ''make a below-guideline child support order based on the reasonable needs of Thomas and Zoe''.
The request comes as Dennis - who also has 27-year-old son Jack Quaid with his ex-wife Meg Ryan - proposed to his 26-year-old girlfriend Laura Savoie last year.
The pair are set to get married later this year, and the 'Intruder' actor recently brushed off comments about their 39-year age gap.
He said: ''No, it really doesn't bother us. I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.''
Dennis also revealed the couple would be marrying at the Staglin Family Vineyard, which is where his movie 'The Parent Trap' was filmed.
