Dennis Quaid says he's having the ''sweetest time'' and thinks he's having ''more fun now'' than he did at the start of his career.
Dennis Quaid is having the ''sweetest time in his career''.
The 65-year-old actor has enjoyed a Hollywood career which has spanned five decades and he believes the secret to his longevity is that he ''stuck with it'' through all the ups and downs and still has ''fire in his belly''.
In an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: ''I stuck with it. I look back and ask, 'Where are some of the people I started with?' I don't know! I still have as much fire in my belly for it as I did in my twenties. In a way more. I'm having more fun. It's probably the sweetest time in my career.''
The 'A Dog's Journey' star has seen a lot of things change in the movie and television business since he started out, but the biggest shift has been the rise of home streaming services which Dennis says is comparable to the independent movies that were being made in the 1970s.
He said: ''What's going on in TV and streaming, in particular, is akin to what was going on in the movies in the '70s. You felt like the inmates had taken over the asylum. They were making films that weren't necessarily commercial films back then and streaming has taken the place of independent film, in a way.
''You don't necessarily have to be the widest common denominator audience in order for a film to be successful. It's opened up this well of creativity.''
Dennis has very few regrets in his career other than a few roles that he mistakenly spurned.
He said: ''I don't really have any regrets. I was offered several things [that I refused]. Looking back I'm like 'What was I thinking?'''
