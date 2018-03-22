Dennis Quaid is ''so proud'' of his actor son Jack, and revealed the 'Vinyl' star - whose mother is Meg Ryan - refused to take help from his famous parents to kickstart his career.
Dennis Quaid's son refused his help to launch his acting career.
The 'I Can Only Imagine' star is ''so proud'' of 25-year-old Jack Quaid - his son with second wife Meg Ryan - for shunning his family connections and being determined to make it on his own.
He said: ''When he said he was ready to act, I told him I'd help him out, and of course he's Meg Ryan's son, but he said, 'No, I want to do it myself.' ''
Jack won roles in 2012 blockbuster 'Hunger Games' and HBO series 'Vinyl' and has just signed on for new Amazon series 'The Boys' - and his 63-year-old father joked he'll be turning to him for a career boost.
He told People magazine: ''Now I'm like, 'Hey, how about a little help?'. I'm not too proud to ask.''
In 2007, the 'Innerspace' actor and his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, faced heartbreak when their newborn twins, Thomas and Zoe - who were born via a surrogate - were hospitalised with infections and accidentally twice given 10,000 units of Heparin blood thinner rather than the 10 units prescribed, putting their lives in danger.
Thankfully, the tots survived and, at 10 years old, they are thriving and Dennis couldn't be happier.
Asked what gives him most satisfaction, he told People magazine: That my kids are well. My kids are doing all right, that gives me the most peace.''
And the 'Day After Tomorrow' star particularly enjoys doing the school run with the twins.
He said: ''My favourite time is actually when I'm in the car taking them to school. During breakfast, getting them up, you really get to know them. They're as fresh as they're going to get.
''It's not the witching hour at night when it's time to go to bed and all the excuses come out. A lot of bonding goes on in the morning, talking about life.''
And Dennis credits becoming a father for changing his outlook on life.
He explained: ''It took my focus off myself, which is always good for an actor because actors are so self-involved. And I've learned more patience. Hopefully!''
