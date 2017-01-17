Dennis Quaid quit his drug addiction after he envisaged himself dead in five years time and although he managed to kick his alcohol and marijuana habits after rehab he found it hard to get off cocaine for good.
Dennis Quaid had a ''white light'' moment which convinced him to quit drugs.
The 62-year-old actor battled with substance abuse, and in particular cocaine addiction, in the 1970s but he can recall having a vivid moment of clarity in which he realised he'd be dead in ''five years'' if he didn't get clean.
Speaking openly about his drug use, Dennis - who has 24-year-old son Jack Quaid with his ex-wife Meg Ryan and nine-year-old twins Thomas Boone and Zoe Grace with his estranged wife Kimberley Buffington - said: ''It starts out fun and then there's fun with problems, and there's just problems. I had one of those white-light moments - I saw myself dead in five years or at least losing everything I had worked for and wanted in life, and so I put myself in [a treatment centre] for 28 days and I did everything they said.''
The 'Fortitude' star admits he found it harder to quit cocaine for good than he did to give up alcohol and marijuana.
He explained in an interview with Radio Times magazine: ''I was able to quit drinking and smoking pot for the next ten years. Cocaine, though, was like a little devil on your shoulder saying, 'Oh, come on...' ''
In the candid chat, Dennis also revealed he and second wife Meg - who he was married to for 10 years from 1991 to 2001 - have managed to remain friends since their break-up, something which he thinks is very important.
When asked if he has a good relationship with the 55-year-old actress, the Hollywood star - whose first wife was P.J. Soles - said: ''Yes. You have to be after a while. If you're bitter still after 15 years - and still holding grudges - something's wrong with you, not with them.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
If you're lucky enough to have a dog in your life, you'll know that you...
That generic title obscures a surprisingly complex exploration of the real-life events surrounding the fall...
Like a Russian nesting doll, this film tells a story within a story within another...
Henry Whipple is a highly respected farmer in the world of agriculture and thinks of...
Henry Whipple is an ambitious farmer with high hopes for his promising agricultural family business....
The odd moment of honest drama or genuinely witty humour catches us completely off guard,...
What to Expect When You're Expecting is a comic adaptation of the New York Times'...
A surprisingly faithful remake of the iconic 1984 hit, this crowd-pleasing romp finds some intriguing...
Thirteen year old Bethany Hamilton loves to surf; she comes from a family of surfers,...
Ren McCormack moves to Beaumont, Tennessee from Boston. He soon becomes friends with a boy...
There's nothing wrong with being preposterous, but this guilty pleasure thriller has a tendency to...
Made two years before the similarly themed Avatar, this original, vividly designed sci-fi animation makes...