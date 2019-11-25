Dennis Quaid isn't ''bothered'' about the negative comments made about his age gap with his fiancée Laura Savoie.

The 'Parent Trap' actor, 65, is set to tie the knot with the PhD student, 26, next year but he insists he doesn't listen to other's opinions on the 39-year age gap between the two of them.

Asked if the comments bother him, he told The Guardian newspaper: ''No, it really doesn't bother us. I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.''

Dennis also revealed the couple would be marrying at the Staglin Family Vineyard, which is where his movie 'The Parent Trap' was filmed.

The actor had previously revealed he wants to get married within the next year because he thinks it's important not to have a long engagement.

Asked if they have started wedding planning yet, Dennis said: ''I think she's looking at wedding dresses today. She's gotta get started. You've got a year, right? And if you go past a year without getting married, then you're suspect. That's basic etiquette.''

Dennis spent six weeks planning his proposal but in the end, he decided on a whim that he would pull out the engagement ring while they were taking a selfie in front of the beautiful sunset over Turtle Bay.

He said: ''I had the ring in my pocket. It has been kind of a month-and-a-half plan - I wanted it to be private. She was actually taking a selfie of us, [in front of the sunset] and I put the ring in front and said, 'Will you marry me?' And then she fell down. It happened on the very northernmost point of Oahu, at Turtle Bay. It was kind of spontaneous. It was very much a surprise.''