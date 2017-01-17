The Parent Trap actor married the Sleepless in Seattle star in 1991, after meeting on the set of 1987 film Innerspace. The couple welcomed son Jack the following year (92), but separated in 2000 amid rumours of Ryan having an affair with her Proof of Life co-star Russell Crowe.

While Ryan later accused Quaid of cheating on her during their union, he now doesn't see the point in holding onto any resentment over the messy split.

"You have to be (friendly with an ex) after a while," he told Radio Times magazine. "If you're bitter still after 15 years - and still holding grudges - something's wrong with you, not with them."

The 62-year-old actor also opened up about his battle with drugs in the 80s, when he began abusing cocaine. Though he was able to kick the habit after a stint in rehab, Quaid admits that his turning point came when he began to feel as if he wouldn't live a long life.

"I had one of those white-light moments - I saw myself dead in five years or at least losing everything I had worked for and wanted in life, and so I put myself in (a treatment centre) for 28 days and I did everything they said," he shared.

"I was able to quit drinking and smoking pot for the next ten years. Cocaine, though, was like a little devil on your shoulder saying, 'Oh, come on...'"

Quaid is currently going through a divorce from his third wife, Kimberly Buffington, whom he wed in 2004. Kimberly first filed for divorce from the actor in 2012 but she withdrew her petition after they reconciled. She filed for divorce for a second time in June (16), ending their 12-year marriage.