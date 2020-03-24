Dennis Quaid may move his wedding ''closer to home'' once the coronavirus pandemic has calmed down.
Dennis Quaid may not get married in Hawaii anymore.
The 'Parent Trap' actor was set to tie the knot with his fiancée Laura Savoie, 26, at Craig T. Nelson's home in Kauai on April 4, but has decided to postpone their nuptials because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and is now even thinking about tying the knot ''closer to home'' once the virus has started to die down a bit.
Speaking to 'Extra', the 65-year-old star said: ''We postponed ... once we started to hear about [coronavirus in] Italy. We have a few members of the family and friends who have low immune systems due to medical treatment, medical issues going on. We decided, 'Let's just postpone.' It was going to be nice and small. Now, we may do something closer to home. We're going to wait for this to lift.''
Laura is no doubt devastated about having to push back her big day as she already had her dress flown over from Spain ahead of their intimate ceremony.
''The dress was already ordered and somehow it made it here from Spain.''
Dennis popped the question to the PhD student in October last year during a trip to Turtle Bay in Oahu, Hawaii.
And the actor later insisted he isn't bothered by the 39-year age gap between the two of them, or by comments others make about the difference.
When asked if age gap criticism affects him, the 'Day After Tomorrow' actor said: ''No, it really doesn't bother us.
''I didn't go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don't fall in love easy. But I can't let what a few people think control all that. I've been married three times and this is the final one, I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.''
