Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad will be joined by Betty Gilpin for the 'A Dog's Purpose' sequel.

The pair will reprise their roles from the original for 'A Dog's Journey', which will be released on May 17, 2019, and they will co-star alongside 'Glow' actress Betty.

Both movies are based on the best-selling books from author W. Bruce Cameron, while the screenplay has been written by Cameron, Cathryn Michon, Wally Wolodarsky and Maya Forbes.

The original movie told the story of a devoted dog (Josh Gad) who discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches about love.

Amblin Partners is developing the movie, which will be co-financed and co-produced by Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures and directed by Gail Mancuso.

Amblin president and co-CEO Jeff Small told The Hollywood Reporter: ''We are excited to join with our partners at Walden Media and Alibaba Pictures to produce 'A Dog's Journey', the follow-up to our successful 'A Dog's Purpose'. With director Gail Mancuso at the helm, we can't wait to share another beautiful story about the special bond between humans and their treasured dogs.''

Walden Media's Frank Smith added: '''A Dog's Purpose' beautifully conveyed the unconditional love dogs bring to our families and lives, and we are excited to be portraying this unbreakable bond once again with 'A Dog's Journey', produced together with Amblin Partners and Alibaba Pictures.''

Alibaba Pictures president Wei Zhang said: ''Our mission is to be a gateway for Hollywood into China and help great universal stories with positive energy maximize their potential with audiences in China and around the world. 'A Dog's Purpose' was embraced by audiences globally with great storytelling and a heartwarming message.''