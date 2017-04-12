Hollywood actor Dennis Quaid has admitted to having threesomes as he appeared as a guest on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen'.
Dennis Quaid has had a threesome.
The 63-year-old actor has confessed to having engaged in sex with two other people at the same time during a candid conversation on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen' - although he refused to reveal the identity of the other participants.
The 'Parent Trap' actor confirmed to the host that he'd previously had a threesome, before adding: ''[I've] never had any complaints, let's put it that way.''
In a segment dubbed 'Menacing The Dennis', after the actor moaned about being asked feeble questions during a previous appearance on the show, Dennis was also asked about his history of drug use.
Dennis, who has battled drug addiction and an eating disorder during his life, revealed the most dangerous drug he'd ever tried was cocaine, confessing he never turned to heroin because he was scared by the possible consequences.
He said: ''I didn't try heroin because I thought, 'If I love this stuff I'm really gone.'''
During the show, Dennis was also asked by Andy whether his ex-wife Meg Ryan had ever wanted to reunite with him.
The actor, who was married to Meg from 1991 until 2001, revealed he tried to resurrect their romance, but she wasn't interested in taking him back.
Clarifying the situation, Dennis said: ''I called her up and tried but it didn't work.''
Meanwhile, Dennis admitted earlier this year he decided to address his drug problem after he had a ''white-light moment''.
Dennis initially had an experimental attitude towards drugs, but subsequently realised they posed a very real threat to his health and, therefore, he decided to seek professional help.
He said: ''I saw myself dead in five years or at least losing everything I had worked for and wanted in life and so I put myself in a treatment centre for 28 days and I did everything they said.
''I was able to quit drinking and smoking pot for the next 10 years.''
