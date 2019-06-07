Dennis Quaid is dating a 26-year-old student.

The 65-year-old actor has found love with Laura Savoie, who is currently studying a PhD in accounting at the University of Texas at Austin's McCombs School of Business, and the pair have been seen out and about together over the last few weeks.

Although Laura's Instagram account is set to private, People magazine reports she has shared a number of photos featuring the actor, including a recent one of them locked in an embrace which was captioned: ''Never been happier''.

A post from May featured the couple sharing a kiss with their faces hidden by hats.

Laura - who previously dated Jeremy Piven - declared in the caption that she ''loved this man''.

It is unclear when Dennis split from Santa Auzina, who he started dating in 2016 and was most recently photographed with in December.

However, last month the 'Far From Heaven' actor admitted he wouldn't ''rule out'' tying the knot with the 32-year-old model.

When asked whether he was thinking of popping the question, he said: ''I never rule out anything - but currently not.''

The 'A Dog's Purpose' star was married to actress P. J. Soles for five years in 1978 before getting hitched to Hollywood star Meg Ryan, with whom he has 27-year-old son Jack. Dennis was then married to Kimberly Quaid, who he has 11-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe with, before the pair officially divorced last year.

The 'Parent Trap' star previously explained that he doesn't regret any of his relationships and has learned to ''look back with fondness'' at his past romances.

He said: ''Live and let live. That's really the course of things. I look back at the things I worried about ten years ago and I can't even remember what they were, really. After you've been apart, after relationships end. The once hot emotions mellow over the years and you forget about it. And you look back with fondness.''