Kimberly first filed for divorce from The Parent Trap actor in 2012 but she withdrew her petition after they reconciled. She filed for divorce for a second time in June (16), ending their 12-year marriage.

According to TMZ.com, she didn't get a temporary spousal and child support order for her and their children, nine-year-old twins Thomas and Zoe, at the time and Dennis has been voluntarily paying for their expenses since the split.

However, Kimberly doesn't think he's giving them enough money, while the actor is convinced he's paying too much, and they have reportedly gone to court to ask a judge to set the amount.

Editors at the website claim they have agreed that once an amount has been set, they will calculate if Dennis has overpaid or underpaid. If he went over, she must pay the difference, and if it was under, he has to.

The former couple announced the divorce news in a joint statement to the website in June (16), saying, "After careful consideration, we have decided to end our 12 year marriage. The decision was made amicably and with mutual respect toward one another... We will always remain great friends and devoted partners in raising our children."

Dennis was previously married to P. J. Soles from 1978 to 1983 and actress Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and they have a 24-year-old actor son named Jack.