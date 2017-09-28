Denise Van Outen once turned down $1 million to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

The 43-year-old actress was approached by the adult publication - which was founded by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953 - during the 90s and asked if she would strip off in exchange for a hefty wad of cash, but she turned her nose up at the offer because she was worried what her future children would think.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (28.09.17), Denise - who has seven-year-old daughter Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead - said: ''It was around that time in the 90s when I had done a couple of lads' mags but I had never done any nudity or anything.

''So my agent was approached and I've got to be honest, the money was good. The money back then, there was a lot of money in that industry.

''The rumour was it was a million dollars. Actually when you worked out the exchange rate, it was half a million [in sterling].

''I wasn't really interested in doing it. I had never done anything topless or nude, it wasn't for me. It's full nudity because the more you show, the more [money] you get.

''I just wasn't interested. I have seen some Playboy covers that have been tastefully done but, for me, it's there forever and I thought [at the time]: 'I want to have kids,' ''

The blonde beauty was even asked to visit Hefner in the famous Playboy Mansion during a visit to Los Angeles, California, over 20 years ago, but she couldn't bring herself to stop by and meet the Playmates because she had ''nothing to wear.''

She explained with a giggle: ''I was invited to [meet Hugh Hefner] so I went to LA and I was invited to go to the Playboy Mansion but I thought I've got nothing to wear and, in hindsight, that would have been perfect.''

Meanwhile, Hefner sadly passed away from ''natural causes'' at his home, the famous Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday (27.09.17) aged 91.

He leaves behind his third wife, Crystal Harris, a former Playboy Playmate who he married in 2012, and four children.