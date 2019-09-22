Denise Van Outen and her boyfriend don't want to have children together.

The 45-year-old actress - who has nine-year-old daughter Betsy with ex-husband Lee Mead - admitted she and Eddie Boxshall ''probably would'' have tried to have a baby a few years ago but as they didn't, they are content with their life together.

She told Closer magazine: ''Eddie and I had the conversation last year and we probably would have done it together earlier on in the relationship but we didn't and now we don't feel like it's something we need to do together, because we've got kids between us and we're actually in a really nice place with our lives.''

But the couple have bought a dog, Tilly, which Denise admitted was to fill the gap of not having a baby.

She said: ''That's genuinely the reason we got a little fur baby, so we've got something that's ours.

''Having babies is lovely, but it's a massive commitment. Wspecially as a woman, you have to step back from your career a bit if you want to be a really hands-on mum.

''I'm older as well. I had Betsy at 35, which is quite late for some people.''

And the 'Loose Women' star - who has recently landed a role in 'Neighbours' enjoys the fact she's been able to throw herself back into her career now Betsy is older.

She said: ''I know it doesn't always look like it but I did have to take a step back from my career for a few years.

''I really had to pick and choose jobs and take my foot off the gas a bit.

''I stopped doing anything that involved touring or being away for long periods of time because I wanted to be a mum.

''I took on things that were short stints but now Betsy is nine and she understands more, I'm sort of throwing myself back into my career a bit.

''If 'Neighbours' had come along a couple of years ago, I never would have said yes to it.''