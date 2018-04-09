Denise Van Outen has moved in with her boyfriend.

The 'Loose Women' panelist has sold her house and partner Eddie Boxshall's is on the market as they've relocated to their first home together.

However, Denise - who has seven-year-old daughter Betsy with ex-husband Lee Mead - admitted it is taking her time to adjust to sharing her space with another adult as she's been able to be ''quite selfish'' since she and her former spouse went their separate ways almost five years ago.

Speaking on 'Loose Women' on Monday (09.04.18), she said: ''We've just started unpacking. I've moved my furniture in, because I've sold my place, but he's going, 'Denise? What about this chest of drawers? What about this bed?' And I'm looking at pictures like, 'Oh I don't like it'.

''I've been quite selfish the last few years, living on my own with Betsy, in that I've had everything I like, all my own pictures, shopping for what we like.

''I haven't had to deal with big socks in the laundry bin, [or] dirty pants.''

The 43-year-old star has previously revealed her businessman boyfriend is keen to have a baby with her, though she isn't so sure.

She said: ''Eddie gets really broody. He would have one tomorrow if he could.

''I go through waves if I'm honest. I've got one child Betsy, who is seven, but I think, I am so lucky to have her but for me it's that thing of thinking I have to go through it all again, the sleepless nights and everything.

''Whereas for him, he will do it at the drop of a hat, if he could. He would share it. But don't get me wrong, if I fell pregnant I would be over the moon but I can't overthink it because I just don't know.''

The couple have been together since 2014 and the blonde beauty previously admitted she was pleased they were introduced by mutual friends because she wasn't keen on the idea of using a dating app to find love again.

She said: ''When I found myself single and just about to turn 40, I didn't want to be on my mobile, swiping left and all that business.

''Constantly talking on a phone and messaging each other is a waste of time, you might as well go and meet that person and you'll know within the first half hour if it will work or not. With Eddie I knew within ten minutes - we just clicked.

''All my best times with him are when it's just the two of us.''