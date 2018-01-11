Denise Van Outen has joked she took all her acting tips from watching pornography.

The 43-year-old star was chatting with her fellow 'Loose Women' panelists after a survey on the show's viewers revealed that 47 per cent of women regularly watch X-rated movies.

Laughing about her own preferences during the episode on Thursday (11.01.18), she said: ''I like visual, and I like the storylines and the drama. I get all my acting tips there!''

While the panel were divided on their own stances, former 'EastEnders' actress Denise argued that it can be beneficial for single women.

She added: ''Sometimes it is there for a purpose, and some women do need it.''

It comes after she previously admitted she seduces her boyfriend by doing stripteases while she vacuums.

The star gets frustrated when Eddie Boxshall won't give in to her requests to dance with her at home but she finds a good partner in her domestic appliance and she admits her salsa sessions often get steamy as she puts a ''bit of fun'' into their relationship.

She said: ''It spices things up a bit, I've been partial to a striptease, normally impromptu, I don't plan it. It normally starts with a hoover, normally an upright, cordless.

''I have this thing at home, whenever I'm with Eddie in the kitchen - I'm gonna get myself in so much trouble - and I've had a couple of wines, I like to have a bit of a dance, obviously I did 'Strictly', so my salsa moves, but he won't dance with me so I do it with the hoover first.

''And then normally, you know... Before you know it..

''I'm not turned on by a hoover! It's the fact you can move it round freely, you can get a bit of a move going on, use the hips, move it around the house a bit. I think it's good to be like that and have a bit of fun, spice things up.''