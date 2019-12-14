Denise Van Outen speaks to Lee Mead every day.

The 45-year-old star split from the actor in 2013 after four years of marriage but they have maintained a close relationship for the sake of their nine-year-old daughter Betsy and she thinks it's ''amazing'' they can even go off on holiday together.

She told Closer magazine: ''It's amazing because what I have with Lee and Betsy works so well.

''If I have to work one week and can't see her, I don't feel bad because I know Lee will be looking after her and she'll be having a great time with her dad.

''I speak to Lee daily, so I always know what's going on, and Betsy knows how loved she is by both of us.

''We even all jetted off to Dubai for a family holiday together one year. It's amazing can we do that without there being any problems.''

Denise is also grateful that Lee and her current partner, Eddie Boxshall, get along well.

She added: ''I love what I have now with Betsy and Lee.

''Betsy is amazing, she is my main priority and we both work to bring her up together. And Eddie and Lee get on really well.''

Meanwhile, the 'Loose Women' star recently ruled out having children with Eddie because they both have kids from previous relationships.

She explained: ''Eddie and I had the conversation last year and we probably would have done it together earlier on in the relationship but we didn't and now we don't feel like it's something we need to do together, because we've got kids between us and we're actually in a really nice place with our lives.''