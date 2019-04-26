Denise Richards won't let her kids watch her cult movie 'Wild Things'.

The 48-year-old actress starred as Kelly Lanier Van Ryan in the 1998 erotic thriller which had a number of raunchy scenes including one particularly memorable moment when she and her co-star Neve Campbell - who played Suzie Toller - passionately kiss in a swimming pool whilst undressing one another.

Whilst the film still has an audience now, Denise would not let her daughters Sami, 15, and 13-year-old Lola - her kids with ex-husband Charlie Sheen - watch the movie when they brought home a copy because it isn't ''age-appropriate''.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle Australia, she said: ''I definitely did not give them a copy, I told them, 'I don't want you guys watching this' because one of my daughters brought it up to me and I was shocked.

''A couple of friends had told her about it and I just said to her, 'I would appreciate if you didn't watch it,' It's not age-appropriate.''

Although 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who also has seven-year-old daughter Eloise, who she adopted in 2011 - doesn't want her kids watching the film yet, she doesn't regret appearing in it because it had a great plot and cast, which included Matt Dillon, Robert Wagner and Kevin Bacon.

Recalling a conversation she had with her children about 'Wild Things', she said: ''It was a movie I did, it was a script I loved, it's me being creative, I worked with amazing actors and one day if you do see it, you may not agree with my decision but that's what mom decided to do.' ''

Denise added that although she stands by her decision to take on the risque role, she sympathises with her daughters and realises its ''weird'' for them to see their mother in a sexual way.

Denise - who is married to Aaron Phypers - said: ''It's weird for them, to see their mum in something that's sexy or different; I think it would be very rude for me if it were my parents.''