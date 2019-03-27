Denise Richards wouldn't have cared if ex-husband Charlie Sheen had brought a prostitute to her wedding.

The 48-year-old actress tied the knot with Aaron Phypers in an intimate ceremony last September and her former spouse was among the guests as she thinks it's important to include the 'Anger Management' actor - who she split from in 2005 after less than three years of marriage - in any event that involves their daughters Sam, 14, and 13-year-old Lola.

Speaking on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Denise said: ''No matter what's gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to anything having to do with the kids and I.

''Even if he did bring a prostitute as his date, I wouldn't care. It's just, it is what it is.''

Denise - who also has adopted daughter Eloise, seven - previously admitted she was never ''bitter'' about her divorce, even when things were particularly difficult between herself and Charlie, 53.

She recently said: ''I was never bitter about my divorce. Going through everything, it changed me. But I love life and I'm a glass-half-full kind of person. And I did my best to rise above it.

''Times were extremely negative and I would have to tell myself, this too shall pass.''

And despite the former 'Two and a Half Men' actor's turbulent past, the 'Wild Things' star thinks it's important for Charlie - who is now sober - to maintain a relationship with their daughters.

She said: ''Whatever is going on with a couple, the children should not be privy to it.

''Obviously, there are times when emotions might flare up. But we're human beings and we make mistakes. I know that when someone is struggling with addiction, sometimes choices are made that are not in the best judgment, and I have empathy for that. I want Charlie to be the best person and father he can be.''